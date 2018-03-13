Augusta Homeless Shelter Planning Expansion

AUGUSTA, Maine - A homeless shelter in Augusta, Maine is planning to expand to accommodate more people in need.



The Kennebec Journal reports the nonprofit Bread of Life Ministries hopes to expand both its emergency overnight shelter and its veterans shelter. Shelter officials say the $420,000 project will include space for more bedrooms, an office and storage space.



Bread of Life Ministries Executive Director John Richardson says the shelter has turned away families in recent years because of space issues. Richardson hopes the renovations provide a more comfortable experience for those staying at the shelter.



Shelter officials say they received $165,000 from local resident Constance Merriam, who died in 2016. The shelter will raise the remaining funds.