Railway Won't Have To Stand Trial For Canada Train Disaster

Maine Public | By Associated Press
Published April 4, 2018 at 6:19 AM EDT
In this July 6, 2013 file photo, workers stand before mangled tanker cars at the crash site of the train derailment and fire in Lac-Megantic, Quebec, Canada.

MONTREAL - Canadian officials say the bankrupt railway at the center of a 2013 train derailment that killed 47 people in Quebec will not have to stand trial for criminal negligence.
 
Prosecutors spokesman Robert Benoit said Tuesday that there was little chance of convicting the Montreal Maine and Atlantic Railway of negligence after three of its former employees facing the same charge were acquitted in January.
 
The Montreal Maine and Atlantic Railway currently exists as a post-bankruptcy corporate entity with no money of its own and with no physical or operational assets. The defunct railway wasn't even represented by lawyers during the criminal negligence proceedings.

