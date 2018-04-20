Maine DHHS Warns A Person Pretending To Be A Caseworker

The Maine Department of Health and Human Services is warning the public about an individual entering a home in South Portland falsely claiming to be a Child Protective Caseworker.

South Portland Police Lieutenant Frank Clark says that early Monday evening, a city resident said he heard a knock on an interior door near his living room. He said he then discovered a man who was already inside of his home.

“They obviously had a discussion. The male identified himself verbally as a caseworker, a child protective worker for DHHS and said that he was there to follow up on an anonymous tip,” Clark says.

Clark says, after being confronted, the purported caseworker, who never provided any identification, soon left the house and drove off in a red four door car.

DHHS confirmed that the alleged intruder was not an agency caseworker. He was described as being an Asian male in his thirties who was dressed in a button-up collared shirt, khakis and dress shoes. DHHS says that all of its employees are issued an ID card which they supposed to keep on them during work hours.