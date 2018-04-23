© 2021 Maine Public
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Maine

Duchess of Cambridge Gives Birth To Boy

Maine Public | By Associated Press
Published April 23, 2018 at 8:26 AM EDT
AP_18113355688086.jpg
Kirsty Wigglesworth
/
Associated Press
Royal fans John Loughrey, right, and Terry Hutt pose for a photo opposite the Lindo wing at St Mary's Hospital in London London, Monday, April 23, 2018.

LONDON -  Kensington Palace says the Duchess of Cambridge has given birth to her third child, a boy weighing 8 pounds, 7 ounces.
 
The palace says the child was born at 11:01 a.m., a few hours after Kate was admitted to London's St. Mary's Hospital in labor.
 
Prince William was present for the birth of his son, who is fifth in line to the throne.
 
The palace says "the queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, the Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Harry and members of both families have been informed and are delighted with the news.''
 
 

Maine
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press