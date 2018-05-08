© 2021 Maine Public
Report: Legal Marijuana Boosts Government Revenue - A Little

Maine Public | By Geoff Mulvihill - Associated Press
Published May 8, 2018 at 5:43 AM EDT

A new report finds that legalizing and taxing marijuana boosts revenue for state and local governments, but not by much.
 
The credit rating agency Moody's Investor Service says in a study released Tuesday that legalizing recreational use of marijuana brings governments more money than it costs.
 
Despite high taxes on the drug, it accounts for just a small portion of government budgets. A marijuana tax brings in the equivalent of about 2 percent of the state budget in Colorado, for instance.
 
Moody's described the revenue effect as minimal on local governments in states with legalized pot.
 
Twenty-nine states now allow marijuana for either medicinal or recreational uses.

