Nearly 20,000 Without Power In Maine, New Hampshire

Nearly 20,000 people are still without power in Maine and New Hampshire a day after thunderstorms brought strong winds and heavy rains to the region.

Monday's thunderstorms in New Hampshire knocked out power to 63,000 residents, felled trees and sent debris flying in many communities. Three people were displaced after a tree fell on their home in Nelson. The state's largest utility, Eversource, said that nearly 7,000 customers were without power Tuesday morning.

In Maine, about 10,000 Central Maine Power customers were still without power. Wind gusts upward of 50 miles per hour blew down trees and power lines, according to the National Weather Service. Lighting also caused a detached garage in Baldwin to catch fire.

Several tornado warnings were also issued for parts of New Hampshire.