Train Between Maine And Boston To Be Interrupted For Weeks

Amtrak says track improvements in Maine and New Hampshire will bring changes and interruptions to its Downeaster passenger rail train that goes from Freeport, Maine, to Boston.

The work will begin affecting service on Saturday and continue until the middle of October. The track improvements are happening between Brunswick, Maine, and Dover, New Hampshire.

Amtrak says the number of Downeaster trains that operate on weekdays will be limited, and passengers traveling to or from stations between Brunswick and Dover can expect part of the trip to be operated by bus.

Amtrak says all trains are expected to operate on weekdays, but passengers can expect delays related to the construction. It says Downeaster fares will be reduced for passengers who are impacted by the work.