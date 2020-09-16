Iraqi American Says City Official Harassed His Family

WATERVILLE, Maine - A member of the Waterville Planning Board is being called on to resign after accusations that she is harassing her Iraqi American neighbors. About a dozen people protested Monday outside a meeting of the board of which 65-year-old Catherine Weeks is a member. The Morning Sentinel reports she did not attend.

Her neighbors say she has told them they don't belong in the neighborhood, has videotaped them and has called the police on them multiple times.

A hearing on a protection order request is scheduled for Sept. 28.

Weeks has denied the allegations.