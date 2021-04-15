Lewiston Woman Hospitalized After Pitbull Attack

A 71-year-old woman from Lewiston is in the hospital after being attacked by a pit bull Thursday morning.

Lewiston police issued a statement saying they responded to a call around 11:15 a.m. reporting the attack.

When an officer arrived, the woman was on the ground with significant injuries to her arm. The officer first used a Taser to stun the pit bull, but then fatally shot the dog after it continued its attack.

The woman was taken to Central Maine Medical Center. The owner of the dog, 35-year-old David Davis of Lewiston, faces several charges, including Keeping a Dangerous Dog.

