Lewiston Woman Hospitalized After Pitbull Attack

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published April 15, 2021 at 5:58 PM EDT

A 71-year-old woman from Lewiston is in the hospital after being attacked by a pit bull Thursday morning.

Lewiston police issued a statement saying they responded to a call around 11:15 a.m. reporting the attack.

When an officer arrived, the woman was on the ground with significant injuries to her arm. The officer first used a Taser to stun the pit bull, but then fatally shot the dog after it continued its attack.

The woman was taken to Central Maine Medical Center. The owner of the dog, 35-year-old David Davis of Lewiston, faces several charges, including Keeping a Dangerous Dog.

Patty Wight
Patty is a graduate of the University of Vermont and a multiple award-winning reporter for Maine Public Radio. Her specialty is health coverage: from policy stories to patient stories, physical health to mental health and anything in between. Patty joined Maine Public Radio in 2012 after producing stories as a freelancer for NPR programs such as Morning Edition and All Things Considered. She got hooked on radio at the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies in Portland, Maine, and hasn’t looked back ever since.
