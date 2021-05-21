3 Pedestrians Killed In Augusta Vehicle Crash, Including 1-Year-Old Girl

A third pedestrian involved in a vehicle crash on Cony Road in Augusta on Thursday afternoon has died. She was a 1-year-old girl.

Two other pedestrians — 69-year-old Barbara Maxim Hendsbee and 62-year-old Rosalyn Jean, both from Augusta — were killed after being struck by a vehicle driven by 56-year-old Robert Santerre of Chelsea.

Police are still investigating the accident. Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact the Augusta Police Department.

