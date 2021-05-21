© 2021 Maine Public
3 Pedestrians Killed In Augusta Vehicle Crash, Including 1-Year-Old Girl

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published May 21, 2021 at 11:06 AM EDT

A third pedestrian involved in a vehicle crash on Cony Road in Augusta on Thursday afternoon has died. She was a 1-year-old girl.

Two other pedestrians — 69-year-old Barbara Maxim Hendsbee and 62-year-old Rosalyn Jean, both from Augusta — were killed after being struck by a vehicle driven by 56-year-old Robert Santerre of Chelsea.

Police are still investigating the accident. Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact the Augusta Police Department.

News
Patty Wight
Patty is a graduate of the University of Vermont and a multiple award-winning reporter for Maine Public Radio. Her specialty is health coverage: from policy stories to patient stories, physical health to mental health and anything in between. Patty joined Maine Public Radio in 2012 after producing stories as a freelancer for NPR programs such as Morning Edition and All Things Considered. She got hooked on radio at the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies in Portland, Maine, and hasn’t looked back ever since.
