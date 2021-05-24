Police: Human Remains Found In Caribou

The Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit, along with a team of cadaver dogs, is working Monday in a wooded area of Caribou to recover human skeletal remains that were discovered off Rt. 161 on Sunday.

The remains will then go to the Maine State Medical Examiner's office for identification.

Authorities say they are not speculating on an identity pending the medical exam, but they do note that almost two years ago, a 31-year-old Kurt Madore went missing in the Caribou area.

