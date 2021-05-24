© 2021 Maine Public
Police: Human Remains Found In Caribou

Maine Public | By Jennifer Mitchell
Published May 24, 2021 at 1:37 PM EDT

The Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit, along with a team of cadaver dogs, is working Monday in a wooded area of Caribou to recover human skeletal remains that were discovered off Rt. 161 on Sunday.

The remains will then go to the Maine State Medical Examiner's office for identification.

Authorities say they are not speculating on an identity pending the medical exam, but they do note that almost two years ago, a 31-year-old Kurt Madore went missing in the Caribou area.

Jennifer Mitchell
Jennifer Mitchell studied Music, English and Anthropology at Oberlin College and Conservatory in Ohio. She has worked as News Director for Peninsula Public Radio in Homer, Alaska, and served as news producer in Bangor for Maine Public Radio in 2004. Most recently, she spent four years working in South Africa as a producer, as well as classical music presenter in Cape Town.
