U. Maine System Reverses Proposed In-State Tuition Hike

The University of Maine System is reversing a proposed tuition increase for in-state students as part of a budget plan approved by the system's finance committee Monday.

Earlier this year, the system proposed to increase in-state tuition by about 2.5% for the next school year.

But Vice President Ryan Low says officials decided to reconsider after Gov. Janet Mills announced more state higher education funding in her supplemental budget.

"So we were incredibly grateful when Gov. Mills put in a change package to her budget a couple of weeks ago that included a 3% increase for all of the [higher education institutions]," Low says.

The university system's board of trustees will vote on finalizing its new budget at a meeting on June 25.

The governor's supplemental budget is continuing to work its way through the legislature.