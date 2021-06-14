© 2021 Maine Public
header.jpg
U. Maine System Reverses Proposed In-State Tuition Hike

Maine Public | By Robbie Feinberg
Published June 14, 2021 at 11:26 AM EDT
University Enrollment
Robert F. Bukaty
/
AP
In this photo made Friday, Aug. 31, 2012, blue-shirted upperclassmen help move items belonging to incoming freshman at the University of Maine in Orono.

The University of Maine System is reversing a proposed tuition increase for in-state students as part of a budget plan approved by the system's finance committee Monday.

Earlier this year, the system proposed to increase in-state tuition by about 2.5% for the next school year.

But Vice President Ryan Low says officials decided to reconsider after Gov. Janet Mills announced more state higher education funding in her supplemental budget.

"So we were incredibly grateful when Gov. Mills put in a change package to her budget a couple of weeks ago that included a 3% increase for all of the [higher education institutions]," Low says.

The university system's board of trustees will vote on finalizing its new budget at a meeting on June 25.

The governor's supplemental budget is continuing to work its way through the legislature.

NewsUniversity of Maine System
Robbie Feinberg
Robbie grew up in New Hampshire, but has since written stories for radio stations from Washington, DC, to a fishing village in Alaska. Robbie graduated from the University of Maryland and got his start in public radio at the Transom Story Workshop in Woods Hole, Massachusetts. Before arriving at Maine Public Radio, he worked in the Midwest, where he covered everything from beer to migrant labor for public radio station WMUK in Kalamazoo, Michigan.
