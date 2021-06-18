© 2021 Maine Public
Child Killed By Accidental, Self-Inflicted Gunshot In Franklin County, Police Say

Maine Public | By Associated Press
Published June 18, 2021 at 10:12 AM EDT

TEMPLE, Maine (AP) — Police in Maine are investigating the death of a four-year-old in Maine who they say died of an accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The shooting happened on Thursday in Temple. Police say other family members were in the house at the time of the shooting.

They said an autopsy would be performed by the Office of Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta on Friday.

Police did not provide other information on Friday. They asked that the public respect the family's privacy. Police did not identify the child or the family.

Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press