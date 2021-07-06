Midcoast Priest On Administrative Leave Following Sexual Abuse Allegations

The Rev. Robert C. Vaillancourt, pastor of St. Brendan the Navigator Parish, has been placed on temporary administrative leave following sexual assault accusations according to The Diocese of Portland.

The allegations involve a minor in the 1980s.

Rev. Vaillancourt denies any wrongdoing and has indicated that he intends to cooperate with any investigation.

Villaincourt oversees a parish that covers an area from Belfast to Rockland, but has served in several parishes around the state. Public authorities have been notified of the allegation, according to the Diocese, which says an internal investigation is also underway.

The Diocese also says any findings will be provided to a review board made up of business and community leaders.

Bishop Robert Deeley says anyone with information about sexual abuse of a minor by a church representative should contact civil authorities and the church's Director of the Office of Professional Responsibility for the Diocese of Portland.

