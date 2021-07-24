© 2021 Maine Public
New Maine Law Aims To Protect Teachers From Harassment

Maine Public | By Associated Press
Published July 24, 2021 at 10:30 AM EDT
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine teachers will be protected by a new law designed to prevent workplace bullying of educators.

The proposal requires school districts to have internal policies that address and stop bullying and harassment of educators and school staff members.

The Maine Legislature passed the proposal and it became law in mid-July without the signature of Democratic Gov. Janet Mills. Democratic Sen. Mattie Daughtry proposed the new law and said it reflects that ``districts need to have the backs of their teachers and staff if they're facing harassment or bullying.

