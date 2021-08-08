Maine Foundation Looking To Fund LGBTQ Projects Across The State

PORTLAND, Maine — A fundraising group in Maine is taking applications for grants for projects that address needs in the state’s lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer communities.

The Maine Community Foundation’s Equity Fund said it’s taking the applications from nonprofit groups. It said grants of up to $7,500 are available and it will prioritize projects that serve people in rural and underserved communities.

The community foundation said it is also looking to help increase access to health care, support community-building and provide education to promote respect and understanding with the grants.

