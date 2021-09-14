Three Teens Arrested In Connection With Fatal Lewiston Fire

Three teenagers have been arrested in connection with a fatal fire in Lewiston on Saturday that displaced dozens of residents.

State Fire Marshal investigators say they have determined the fire at 226 Blake Street was arson.

Police say emergency personnel were attempting to rescue 70-year-old Felicien Betu, who was trapped in his sixth floor apartment when he jumped from a window to escape.

He died as a result of his injuries. On Monday, one 14-year-old and two 13- year-olds were taken to the Long Creek Correctional Center where they are now being detained.

The investigation is ongoing.