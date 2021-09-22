2-Year-Old In Critical Condition After Being Pulled From Somerset County Pond

A two-year-old child was found unresponsive in a pond in Somerset County on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Maine State Police.

The child was found in a small farm pond in the town of Cornville and is now in critical care at Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor.

Authorities rescued the child after receiving a 911 call around 3 pm from a home at 85 James Road. The Skowhegan fire chief was the first to arrive on the scene and performed CPR on the child. The child was then taken by ambulance to Redington-Fairview Hospital in Skowhegan, and by helicopter to Bangor.

A Maine State Police spokesperson says that the incident appears to be "a tragic accident for the family and all of those involved."