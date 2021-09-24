Police Don't Expect To File Charges In Crash That Killed Hancock County Sheriff's Deputy

Maine State Police say they do not expect any charges in the crash that killed a Hancock County sheriff's deputy early Thursday morning.

Deputy Luke Gross was struck and killed while responding to a call of a vehicle off the road along Rt. 3 in Trenton.

According to a Maine State Police spokesperson, Gross was struck from behind by a pickup truck around 5 a.m. while picking up debris along the road. His cruiser was parked in the breakdown lane, with emergency lights flashing.

Police say the operator of the truck has "been fully cooperating with the investigation."

Meanwhile, police have charged a 20-year-old Bar Harbor man with fleeing the scene of the earlier accident that Gross was responding to. Police say Torin Smith was found a short distance away from the accident on Route 3, sleeping in his car. Smith was charged with illegal drug use, illegal possession of alcohol by a minor, and leaving the scene of an accident.