USPS mail slowdown sparks lawsuit from 20 state attorneys general, including Maine

The U.S. Postal Service cost-cutting plan is getting pushback from Attorneys General in 19 states, including Maine.

The 10-year plan by Postmaster General Louis DeJoy will result in slower delivery of first class mail and packages, reduced post office hours for customers as well as increased postage costs. Maine Attorney General Aaron Frey has joined a challenge of the plan led by California.

Rural parts of Maine are expected to experience delays in mail delivery.