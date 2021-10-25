© 2021 Maine Public
G-g-g-ghost ship? The CAT is making training runs between Bar Harbor and Nova Scotia — with no passengers

Maine Public | By Irwin Gratz
Published October 25, 2021 at 2:30 PM EDT
The CAT ferry arrives in Portland Harbor, Friday, Sept. 7, 2018, in Cape Elizabeth, Maine.

The CAT high-speed ferry will be running between Bar Harbor and Yarmouth, Nova Scotia in the week before Halloween — but no passengers will be aboard.

Bay Ferries, which operates the CAT, says the runs will be for training and certification purposes and will be conducted during the day and night.

The ferry last connected Maine and Nova Scotia in 2018.

The following year, unfinished work at the Bar Harbor terminal forced cancellation of the season, and the pandemic cancelled the service in 2020 and this year.

The CAT is expected to return, with passengers, next spring.

