© 2021 Maine Public
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Business and Economy

7 new affordable housing developments get funding to move forward

Maine Public
Published December 17, 2021 at 7:01 PM EST
Aerial view showing Picker House location.png
MaineHousing
/
Picker House in the Continental Mill Complex in Lewiston, the site of 72 new loft apartments. Forty-six will be priced affordable. Twenty-six will be market rate.

The Maine State Housing Authority announced today that state and federal housing tax credits will help fund the construction or renovation of seven affordable housing developments in the state. MaineHousing Director Daniel Brennan said a total of more than $80 million in tax credits, private equity, and a MaineHouse subsidy will help developers create 332 housing units.

"When these levels of resources are dedicated to us, it allows developers to go out and search for new projects today. So they have confidence the funding stream is going to be there and so they are aggressive about going out and looking for that next property to develop," Brennan said.

Picker House in Lewiston's Continental Mill complex, new construction on the former site of Mercy Hospital in Portland and projects in Belfast and Scarborough are those moving forward. 281 of the 332 homes will be reserved for working families or older adults living at or below 60% of the area's median income.

Brennan says he has 1,400 affordable homes in the pipeline now. It's been estimated that Maine needs 20,000 affordable housing units for working families and the elderly.

Business and Economy