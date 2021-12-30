Busy Brunswick bridge could be reduced to one way if overweight vehicles continue to cross

The Maine Department of Transportation says it could be forced to add even more restrictions on the Frank J. Wood Bridge between Brunswick and Topsham if vehicles don't follow posted weight limits.

The DOT banned commercial vehicles -- such as buses and box trucks -- from crossing the bridge last month, plus all vehicles over 10 tons, after a recent inspection report found substantial deterioration.

But Maine DOT Bridge Maintenance Engineer Ben Foster said many of the weight limits still aren't being followed by vehicles. If the trend continues, he said, the agency may need to take further action to preserve the bridge.

"There are a couple different options we're weighing right now, that would be discussed within the Maine DOT. [One-way traffic] is an option. But there are other options, including closure, and others," Foster said.

Foster said that drivers should know the weight of their vehicle and take a nearby detour, if needed.

The state initially planned to begin work on replacing the bridge in 2018, but that's been delayed by a legal challenge from a local group hoping to rehab the bridge instead.

