© 2022 Maine Public
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Busy Brunswick bridge could be reduced to one way if overweight vehicles continue to cross

Maine Public | By Robbie Feinberg
Published December 30, 2021 at 3:33 PM EST
4054269322_a277de84c6_k.jpg
cmh2315fl
/
Flickr
The Maine Department of Transportation says it could be forced to add even more restrictions on the Frank J. Wood Bridge between Brunswick and Topsham if vehicles don't follow posted weight limits.

The Maine Department of Transportation says it could be forced to add even more restrictions on the Frank J. Wood Bridge between Brunswick and Topsham if vehicles don't follow posted weight limits.

The DOT banned commercial vehicles -- such as buses and box trucks -- from crossing the bridge last month, plus all vehicles over 10 tons, after a recent inspection report found substantial deterioration.

But Maine DOT Bridge Maintenance Engineer Ben Foster said many of the weight limits still aren't being followed by vehicles. If the trend continues, he said, the agency may need to take further action to preserve the bridge.

"There are a couple different options we're weighing right now, that would be discussed within the Maine DOT. [One-way traffic] is an option. But there are other options, including closure, and others," Foster said.

Foster said that drivers should know the weight of their vehicle and take a nearby detour, if needed.

The state initially planned to begin work on replacing the bridge in 2018, but that's been delayed by a legal challenge from a local group hoping to rehab the bridge instead.

News
Robbie Feinberg
Robbie grew up in New Hampshire, but has since written stories for radio stations from Washington, D.C., to a fishing village in Alaska. Robbie graduated from the University of Maryland and got his start in public radio at the Transom Story Workshop in Woods Hole, Massachusetts. Before arriving at Maine Public Radio, he worked in the Midwest, where he covered everything from beer to migrant labor for public radio station WMUK in Kalamazoo, Michigan.
See stories by Robbie Feinberg
Related Content
brunswick bridge 1.PNG
  1. Maine is banning commercial vehicles on a deteriorating bridge between Brunswick and Topsham