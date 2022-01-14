Mainers brace for another round of cold temperatures and high winds this weekend

With another round of below-zero wind chills and high winds setting in across the state Friday, state officials are urging Mainers to stay warm and remove or secure objects in their yard that become airborne.

Maine Emergency Management Agency spokeswoman Vanessa Corson says the state is already looking ahead to potentially icy conditions Monday.

"The Maine Emergency Management Agency has been in communication with the utility companies, verifying that crews are going to be available should we need extra help in the event that there any sort of power outages coming up then," Corson says.

Corson says now is a good time to put away or secure shovels and trash cans.

"There is a chance that items that are in your yard, on your porches, may become airborne. If you haven't yet put away your Christmas decorations, let this be a reason to now pack them up and put them away," Corson says.

More than a dozen warming centers are open in various communities around the state. Many have COVID-19 protocols in place. An up-to-date list of warming centers can be found on MEMA's website or by calling 211.

