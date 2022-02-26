Maine State Police use deadly force in a confrontation in Pittsfield

Maine State Police say deadly force was used in a confrontation with a Pittsfield man Friday. Police say 27-year-old Gregory Lasselle was in the home on Detroit Street at 8 .m. Friday where shots were fired. The state police tactical and crisis negotiation teams attempted to contact Lasselle and persuade him to surrender but were unsuccessful. Police say Corporal Paul Casey and Sergeant JB MacDonald were involved in the confrontation that lead to Lasselle's death. Both officers are on administrative leave while the Attorney General's office investigates.