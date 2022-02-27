© 2022 Maine Public
Legislative committee approves changes to state's child welfare services ombudsman program

Maine Public | By Carol Bousquet
Published February 27, 2022 at 10:30 AM EST

Lawmakers in the state Health and Human Services Committee have approved a bill that would make changes to the child welfare services ombudsman program. The ombudsman program is an independent connection between the public and the state child protection system. The bill would add staffing and funding for the program. Other changes would ensure the program provides input and recommendations to both the Department of Health and Human Services and the Legislature.

Carol Bousquet
