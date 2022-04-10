© 2022 Maine Public
US Senator Angus King wants to prevent Vladimir Putin from dodging sanctions using cryptocurrencies

Maine Public | By Carol Bousquet
Published April 10, 2022 at 12:06 PM EDT
Russian Crypto

US Senator Angus King wants the U.S. to try to limit Russian president Vladimir Putin and others in Russia from dodging economic sanctions by using cryptocurrencies. King said he is co-sponsoring legislation that would seek to stop Putin and others from using digital assets from being traded in U.S. jurisdictions. He says the proposal would also include new cryptocurrency transparency requirements and give the Biden administration new powers to go after the digital assets.

Carol Bousquet
cbousquet@mainepublic.org
See stories by Carol Bousquet