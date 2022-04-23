Former gubernatorial candidate Eliot Cutler, charged with possessing sexually explicit material of children under 12, asks for internet access
Eliot Cutler, the former Maine gubernatorial candidate charged with possessing sexually explicit material of children under 12, has asked a judge to allow him back online. Cutler's attorney asked a judge this week to amend bail conditions so Cutler can have access to the internet. Cutler was arrested March 25 on four counts of possession of sexually explicit material of a child under 12. He makes his first court appearance May 3.