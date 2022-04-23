© 2022 Maine Public
News

Former gubernatorial candidate Eliot Cutler, charged with possessing sexually explicit material of children under 12, asks for internet access

Maine Public | By Carol Bousquet
Published April 23, 2022 at 12:27 PM EDT
Eliot Cutler, the former Maine gubernatorial candidate charged with possessing sexually explicit material of children under 12, has asked a judge to allow him back online. Cutler's attorney asked a judge this week to amend bail conditions so Cutler can have access to the internet. Cutler was arrested March 25 on four counts of possession of sexually explicit material of a child under 12. He makes his first court appearance May 3.

