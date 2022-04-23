© 2022 Maine Public
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Maine Department of Transportation poised to install 800,000 pound bridge decks on I-295 in Portland

Maine Public | By Carol Bousquet
Published April 23, 2022 at 3:27 PM EDT
veranda.jpg

The Maine Department of Transportation is using Self-Propelled Modular Transporters for the first time to move two new, 800,000-pound bridge decks into place over Veranda Street in Portland. The I-295 stretch at Veranda Street is closed to traffic this weekend for the construction. DOT spokesman Paul Merrill says it's a slow process to ensure the alignment of the decks is accurate.

"It's a first, it's historic, everything is going well so far, " Merrill said. "We'll, hopefully, be sliding those in this afternoon and evening."

Governor Mills, Transportation commissioner Bruce Van Note, and lawmakers will tour the site later Saturday. The highway is expected to reopen Monday morning at 11. Detour information can be found at Verandaplan.org.

News
Carol Bousquet
cbousquet@mainepublic.org
See stories by Carol Bousquet