Two new massive bridge decks now in place on I-295 over Veranda Street in Portland

The final phase of the weekend Veranda Bridge replacement project on I-295 is underway. Construction crews are securing two new 800,000 pound decks into place on the northbound and southbound portions of I-295 over Veranda Street this morning. Paving will occur once the decks are secured. Department of Transportation spokesman Paul Merrill says the state appreciates the patience of the public and local businesses as the construction project winds down.

"Plan to not use I-295 between exits 9 and 10 until mid-day Monday," Merrill said. "If it can open earlier we'll let people know. If it's delayed we'll let people know. But the goal we've set is 11 am."

The new $20.8 million dollar bridge is designed to last for 100 years. Visit Verandaplan.org for detour information and check back with Irwin Gratz on Maine Public Radio tomorrow morning for the latest on the reopening of I-295.