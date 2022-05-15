California congressman urges voters to keep Maine Democrats in U.S. House

A California congressman who helped lead the effort to impeach former President Donald Trump urged Maine Democrats on Saturday to help keep the U.S. House in Democratic control.

Rep. Adam Schiff rose to national prominence during the first impeachment investigation of Trump. Speaking via Zoom to the Maine Democratic Party's state convention in Bangor, Schiff said 1st District Congresswoman Chellie Pingree has been quote "nothing short of extraordinary" on issues of the environment, agriculture and health care. And Schiff said 2nd District Rep. Jared Golden is well respected on both sides of the aisle and "great leader."

"We want to keep Maine blue and Democratic. As it is said, as Maine goes, so goes the nation. And you have been leading the way. We are not going back," Schiff said.

Democrats held a hybrid convention where delegates could attend in-person in Bangor or virtually.