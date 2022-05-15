Governor Janet Mills vows to protect abortion rights if reelected

Several hundred abortion rights activists rallied in Bangor on Saturday where they heard from Gov. Janet Mills, who was in town for the Democratic Party's state convention.

The rally was one of hundreds held across the country in response to the leaked draft opinion suggesting that a majority of U.S. Supreme Court justices are poised to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade decision. The rally was held just outside of the Cross Insurance Center, where abortion rights was also a top issue among the hundreds of Democrats gathered inside.

Addressing the crowd, Mills said she remembers the days when abortion and birth control were illegal, and that she is now concerned about a "huge backslide."

"As long as I am your governor, we will protect the right to safe and legal abortion for women in Maine," Mills said. "Because unlike Republicans and unlike an apparent majority of the U.S. Supreme Court, I do not believe that women's rights are dispensable."

Mills' opponent this November, former Republican Gov. Paul LePage, is anti-abortion.