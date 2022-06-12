Bath man charged with arson in school fire

The State Fire Marshal and Bath Police have arrested 30-year-old Allan Thomas Vigil of Bath and charged him with Burglary and Arson for a fire at the Dike Newell Elementary School.

Officials say the fire Friday evening caused extensive damage and two firefighters sustained minor injuries.

Vigil was arrested Saturday evening and is now Two Bridges Jail in Wiscasset. He will appear in court this week.

The Dike Newell Elementary School serves kindergarten through second grade students. RSU1 staff are making plans for the last week of classes for students.

Copyright 2022 Maine Public