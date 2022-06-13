Portland council to consider repealing a special zoning district on Munjoy Hill

The Portland City Council on Monday will hold a workshop to consider repealing a special zoning district on Munjoy Hill that's intended to slow down development and preserve the character of the historically working class neighborhood.

Ian Stevenson of Greater Portland Landmarks says the city's planning board has recommended repealing the "conservation overlay" zone because roughly half of it is now covered by a historic district designation. But Stevenson says the entire area needs protection.

"The location is fantastic, so developers are seeing this as an opportunity for tearing down homes that are single family, or two family, or even three family homes, and putting up very high end condos and contributing to gentrification of the area and pricing out people who have been living in that neighborhood for a long time," Stevenson says.

The workshop will be held both virtually and in person at Portland City Hall at 5 p.m. Monday.