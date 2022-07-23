Juvenile boy arrested for the murder of 14 year old girl from Mt. Vernon

Maine State Police say they have charged a juvenile boy with murder in the death of a 14-year-old Brooke McLaughlin of Mt. Vernon. State Police released few details, but did say that the two knew each other. McLaughlin was found dead in her home Monday night. The Chief Medical Examiner ruled the death a homicide. State Police detectives arrested the boy, who is from Maine, on Saturday. He was taken to Long Creek Youth Development Center in South Portland.

