Mills administration won't follow California's plan to prohibit the sale of gas powered vehicles by 2035

The Mills administration is signaling that it won't follow California's lead in prohibiting the sale of gas-powered cars and trucks in the state by 2035.

Maine has in the past joined other states in adopting vehicle emissions standards or other environmental regulations first adopted by California. But Gov. Janet Mills isn't endorsing California's ambitious plan to require all new cars, trucks and SUVs to run on electricity or hydrogen by 2035.

"I would not be inclined to adopt any mandate along those lines," Mills said. "Make electric vehicles available, rebates available -- but not a mandate."

In a follow-up statement, Mills spokeswoman Lindsay Crete said Maine "will not blindly follow the lead of any other state." Instead, the Mills administration is offering rebates and other incentives to purchase electric vehicles and expanding the number of charging stations, particularly in rural areas.