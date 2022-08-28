U.S. Department of Energy Secretary to convene a meeting of regional governors over low fuel supplies in the Northeast

U.S. Department of Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm says she will convene a meeting of governors from the Northeast to discuss low fuel inventories, and she is urging governors to take steps now to increase supplies. The Department of Energy says diesel fuel and heating oil supplies are at least 60 percent below the five-year average in New England. The agency is concerned that extreme weather could cause supply interruptions. An energy industry representative believes the outlook will improve in the next two months.

