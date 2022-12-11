National watchdog Leapfrog Group grades 16 Maine hospitals on patient safety measures. Seven received a grade of "C."

Seven of 16 Maine hospitals recently received grades of "C" for their patient safety measures from the national watchdog Leapfrog Group. Among the problem areas cited for the hospitals: prevention of infections and patient falls, and accidental cuts and tears during surgery.

Katie Stewart is the Director of Healthcare Ratings for Leapfrog and says the pandemic impacted performance.

"Now, more than ever, we have more data from the pandemic period," Stewart said. "We have seen a decline in performance on infection and patient experience. We really feel despite the pandemic we still need to really strive for patient safety."

Stewart says the pandemic tested each providers' infrastructure and some were not as robust as others, but she says that hospitals improved pre-pandemic and can do so again. Seven hospitals got "A" grades and two received a "B". The assessment did not evaluate all Maine hospitals.

Find your hospital's grade here.