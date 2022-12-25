More than 84,000 residents are without power on this frigid holiday morning

More than 84 thousand residents are still without power on this frigid Christmas morning.

At ten this morning, Versant power reported that more than 25,000 customers are without power, the majority of them in the Presque Isle, Bangor and Bar Harbor regions. Company officials say they have 105 crews working 16-hour days to restore power.

Versant President John Flynn said due to the intensity of the storm on Friday that snapped trees and poles like matchsticks, full restoration may take until Wednesday.

"Not only were the sustained winds very high, but they were sustained for a long time, especially on the sea coast. They were violent gusts that did a lot of damage," Flynn said. "When you see poles snapped in half it gives you a good indication of what we're dealing with."

Versant Manager of Safety Brian Gould says residents should always assume a downed line is live.

"We know there's a lot of trees down, driveways blocked, and a lot of wires down," Gould said. "I don't know of anything more dangerous to the public than those scenarios."

Gould says to never touch or drive through downed lines or touch trees on lines.

Central Maine Power is reporting that more than 59,000 of its customers are without power this morning, a third of them in York County.

A statement from CMP President Joe Purington says the company is adding 200 more crews today, increasing its line and tree crew count to 980. CMP says all customers should have power restored by the end of the day Tuesday.