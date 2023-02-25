Lewiston School Community mourns the loss of 16-year-old Mohamed Aden. Maine State Police say Aden's death was a homicide.

The Lewiston School Community is mourning the loss of a student found dead earlier this week in Poland.

In a letter to students, parents and teachers on Friday, Lewiston Superintendent of Schools Jake Langlais described Mohamed Aden as a "beloved member of our community, striving for many positive things" as he pursued his education.

Langlais asked that all who knew Aden pray for his family and friends. He indicated that Lewiston school officials will determine how to help students and teachers cope with Aden's loss in the coming week.

The Androscoggin Sheriffs' Department discovered the bodies of Aden and 21-year-old Shoeb Mohamed Adan during a welfare check at a home on Tripp Lake in Poland on Tuesday morning. Their deaths have been ruled homicides by the Maine Department of Public Safety.

No further details are being released but police say there is no known threat to the public at this time. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Androscoggin County Sheriff's Department.