The 30th Annual Can-Am Crown International Sled Dog Races are being held in Fort Kent Saturday. Mushers participate in 30, 100 or 250 mile races. Hundreds of spectators line the trail to cheer on sled teams. About 60 mushers, from ages 15 to 68, are competing this year.

For the first time, WFKTV Channel 4 is providing a livestream of the races free to viewers. Join the livestream here.