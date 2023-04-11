Portland officials vow to respond following Neo-Nazi demonstration

Portland officials promised to take bold action in response to a Neo-Nazi march by members of the Nationalist Social Club 131 that erupted in violence on the steps of city hall earlier this month. But many who participated in counter protests and hours of public comment Monday evening said they’re afraid to live in Portland, and they doubted city officials and law enforcement could restore their trust.

The counter-protests started outside the Portland Police Department, where more than a hundred people turned out.

The group then walked to city hall, where several hundred more people gathered ahead of a city council meeting. Members of the Ideal Maine Social Aid and Sanctuary Band played on the steps of city hall. People held signs that read "Make Nazis afraid again" and "Honk if you want Nazis out of Portland."

For more than two hours, city councilors listened to concerns about the recent March by a Neo-Nazi group in Portland, and disappointment about the lack of response from police and from the city council.

Sampson Spadafore was among those who asked for police to be held accountable including the firing of the officers who did not take action.

"They let these Neo-Nazi terrorists walk away after people holding a pride flag were physically and verbally assaulted. What kind of a city is Portland that we can have evidence of Neo-Nazis giving the Hitler salute and physically assaulting queer and Jewish people, while shouting slurs on video and no one does anything about it?" Spadafore said.

Many who spoke — who identified themselves as queer, trans and people of color — said they're afraid to live in the city.

The Portland Police Department said officers did not see how the fight started or who was involved. And the department says because witnesses declined to provide statements to police, no charges were brought.

Interim Police Chief Heath Gorham says he condemns the group's hateful views, but stands by the decisions his officers made at the time.

"We try to be the person in the middle not taking sides. Whether our views are completely apart from them, we cannot express our views. Our job is to facilitate their First Amendment rights," Gorham said.

But City Councilor Victoria Pelletier says she's "disgusted" by the city's response. And she says no one should be surprised that members of NSC 131 showed up in Portland, after she recently became the target of white supremacist hate speech on social media.

"We were just here. We were here eight weeks ago, nine weeks ago. Same packed council. Everybody gave a statement, we all went around and we said our piece, and it was like we're going to do something about it. And there has been nothing, nothing that has been done since then," Pelletier said.

But some city councilors, as well as the Portland mayor and city manager, said they would take "bold" action without providing many details.

And Mayor Kate Snyder pointed to a statement made by Cumberland County District Attorney Jackie Sartoris, who said she'll designate one lead prosecutor to be the point of contact for all criminal conduct informed by hate.

