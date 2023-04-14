Portland officials plan to remove homeless encampments from Bayside Trail

The City of Portland is planning to remove a homeless encampment of about 30 tents housing more than 50 people along Bayside Trail within the next two weeks because of hazardous conditions in the area.

"We do not believe that it is safe for the campers and the general public. There are a variety of hazards, most notably human waste, violent incidences that have been happening and improperly disposed syringes," says Jessica Grondin is the spokesperson for the city.

Grondin says that written notice of the sweep will be given to campers 24 hours prior to removal and outreach is being done by community organizations to offer resources. The Bayside Trail will then be designated as an "emphasis area," meaning camps will be torn down without notice. Most of the city's shelters are currently full, although Grondin says beds do open up.