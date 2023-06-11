A filmmaker who grew up in Maine is offering pre-screenings of his action, supernatural, horror thriller Sunday

A filmmaker who grew up in Maine is offering pre-screenings of his action, supernatural, horror thriller this weekend in Saco.

Billy Hanson filmed the movie entitled Bone Cold in Saco and Parsonsfield in 2019, choosing the locations for their deep woods that are similar to those in Ukraine, the setting of the film.

"It's centered on a Navy Seal sniper team and sent to woods of Ukraine to take out a target, but goes horribly wrong and they have to flee," Hanson said. "A militia is tracking them as well as a creepy monster in the distance that keeps getting closer to them."

Screenings at the Apple Cinema in Saco are Sunday at 1:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Visit Eventbrite for tickets, or try at the door. Each screening will be followed by a Q&A with members of the film’s cast and crew. National release of the film will be on June 13.