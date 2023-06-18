Rain doesn't stop PRIDE Portland participants and supporters from turning out for the parade

The PRIDE Portland parade Saturday drew more than 120 groups to participate and thousands along the parade route to watch.

Volunteer Coordinator Justine Ravenscroft said this year's theme “Together With Pride” comes at a time when the LGBTQ+ community is being targeted by legislation to restrict their rights across the country.

"This year, with a lot of different legislation that's happening and a lot of emotions that are coming up for the LGBTQ+ community that now is the time to realize that we have strength in our community and together is the way we are going to be able to move forward," Ravenscroft said.

Ravenscroft said a lot of local businesses and schools have stepped up to support the LGBTQ+ community this year. Among them, Portland Public Schools. Interim Co-Superintendent Melea Nalli says the district strives to create safe inclusive spaces for students and their families.

"We try to take advantage of any opportunity we have to celebrate and honor the different identities of students and families that are part of our community here and PRIDE is an opportunity to do that visibly and it's a great time."

A school bus decorated for the occasion ferried students, staff and school board members down Congress Street for the parade. A Portland Public Schools alum also created a PRIDE logo for the district, with a new tag of "Proud and Empowered" and used it to create t-shirts for the event.

PRIDE Portland is run by just seven volunteers and the search is on for more people to help with next year's event.