A truck struck and killed a pedestrian in Aroostook County on Wednesday

A 43-year old man who was walking on Route 1 in Blaine Wednesday night was struck and killed by a pickup truck.

The Maine State Police say the victim is Joshua Morse of Presque Isle. They say the driver of the pickup slammed on his brakes but was unable to stop before hitting Morse.

The incident is under investigation.

According to the Bicycle Coalition of Maine, this is the fifth pedestrian death this year. The coalition says the incident underscores the need for safe places for people to walk.