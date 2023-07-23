A Carrabassett Valley Academy student has made the 2023-2024 U.S. Snowboard Development Team for Snowboardcross. Seventeen-year-old Boden Gerry is one of sixteen athletes nominated to represent the United States in the discipline of Snowboardcross in the upcoming season.

Gerry is currently the highest ranked 17-year-old male in Snowboardcross in the world and in the U.S. He is currently at CVA doing dry land training to prepare for team training and physical testing in Utah later this month. Gerry says he hopes to compete in the World Cup races but needs to build muscle and agility to race against World Cup athletes who tend to be older and stronger.

"I think the biggest challenges that I need to overcome are honestly, a level of maturity, in between where I'm competing now and where I'll be when I'm 20," he said. "That's one of the main goals of dry land training, so I can become more fit and compete with those older boys."

Gerry is also poised to represent the U.S. in the 2024 Winter Youth Olympic Games that will be held in South Korea in January and February.

