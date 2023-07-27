© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
News

Windham woman dies after being hit by truck while walking

Maine Public | By Caitlin Andrews
Published July 27, 2023 at 12:56 PM EDT

A Windham woman has died after she was struck by a truck Sunday morning.

The Windham police department says Deborah Livengood, 74, was walking along Swett Road when she was hit by a Toyota Tacoma. The area where she was walking did not have a sidewalk. She died Tuesday night after being admitted to a hospital.

The crash is still under investigation and police say the 16-year-old driver was possibly distracted. The Bicycle Coalition of Maine says this is the sixth time this year a pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle. According to Maine Department of Transportation data, 17 were killed in fatal crashes in 2022.

News
Caitlin Andrews
Reporter Caitlin Andrews came to Maine Public in 2023 after nearly eight years in print journalism. She hails from New Hampshire originally.

