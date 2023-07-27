Windham woman dies after being hit by truck while walking

A Windham woman has died after she was struck by a truck Sunday morning.

The Windham police department says Deborah Livengood, 74, was walking along Swett Road when she was hit by a Toyota Tacoma. The area where she was walking did not have a sidewalk. She died Tuesday night after being admitted to a hospital.

The crash is still under investigation and police say the 16-year-old driver was possibly distracted. The Bicycle Coalition of Maine says this is the sixth time this year a pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle. According to Maine Department of Transportation data, 17 were killed in fatal crashes in 2022.

