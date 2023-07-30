Maine will have a new director for the state Center for Disease Control next month

Maine will have a new director for the state Center for Disease Control as of next month.

Dr. Puthiery Va says one of her top priorities will be to strengthen Maine's public health infrastructure with public health nurses, community health workers and educators.

"Where there's this seamless spectrum of care, within Maine CDC but also with their community partners. That everyone plays a role, and everyone is part of a larger public health team regardless of what hat they wear. That's what I would like to see," Va said.

Va says a robust team is needed to address chronic and communicable diseases as well as behavior and substance use disorders.

She also says the Covid pandemic highlighted the importance to not only prepare and prevent diseases, but to be able to detect and take action. Va currently is the director of public health for the Navajo area in Chinle, Arizona.

She begins at the Maine CDC at the end of August.