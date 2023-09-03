York Land Trust celebrates donation of 35-acre parcel for new public preserve

The town of York now has eight public preserves, thanks to a recent donation of a 35-acre parcel by a local family.

On Sunday volunteers of the York Land Trust began mapping out a 1.9 mile trail through the preserve for hikers, mountain bikers and bird watchers.

The preserve will be named Lafcadio's Woods in honor of a conservationist who worked with groups globally to promote responsible forestry.

York Land Trust Executive Director Amelia Nadilo says Lafcadio Cortesi was part of the Fuller family, which has a legacy of conservation.

"Especially in a time when this area is so pressured by development and the impacts of climate change, to be able to have these unfragmented blocks of forests to protect our rivers and our wildlife habitat, it's unheard of," Nadilo said.

The public opening of the preserve will be the weekend of October 21.